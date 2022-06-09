Eyes on US and Japan to counter China at Shangri La dialogue
- Countering the Kishida and Austin narrative will be Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe, who is a key member of all powerful Central Military Commission led by eternal leader President Xi Jinping.
With Fumio Kishida set to address the Shangri La dialogue tomorrow in Singapore, all eyes are on the Japanese Prime Minister on whether he takes on the Chinese challenge and delivers a message that unilateral change of status quo with force, be it against Taiwan, Senkaku Islands or Ukraine, is globally unacceptable.
While his predecessor Shinzo Abe has made it clear that the Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be military emergency for Japan, Kishida is expected to send a message to China that any armed aggression by the PLA against Taiwan or Senkaku Islands will be met with resolute military response. He will also showcase the Japanese commitment to open and free Indo-Pacific as a push back to the growing Chinese belligerence in the region beyond South and East China Sea.
Spotlight will also be on US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, whose address comes at a time when China is rapidly expanding its geo-political footprint from Far Pacific to Central Asia with Foreign Minister Wang Yi still in Kazakhstan as part of a three-day trip. The Chinese model of first commercial linkages and then diplomacy was in full display when Minister Wang visited eight nations in Oceania from May 26 to June 4.
The ASEAN countries will be hearing Secretary Austin’s lecture very carefully as not so long ago a US defence secretary under democrat Obama regime talked about the still-born East Asia pivot from the same podium. With US and Europe totally involved in the never-ending Ukraine war, the ASEAN countries will be hedging their bets on whether the US has any energy and the military capability to take on ever growing China in East and North Asia. While the US has been telling its interlocutors in Asia that it is committed to take up the China challenge, the ASEAN countries including Singapore like to sit on the fence than caught between the two friends turned archrivals.
Countering the Kishida and Austin narrative will be Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe, who is a key member of all powerful Central Military Commission led by eternal leader President Xi Jinping. While Gen Wei will criticize the US policy in the Indo-Pacific as anti-China and part of a ploy to create divisions and incite confrontations in the region. The Defence Minister will try to promote the Chinese vision of regional cooperation while standing firm on Taiwan and One China Policy while criticizing US for causing regional confrontation by militarily backing Taipei.
The Indian side will be represented at the dialogue by Eastern Naval Commander Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and Lt Gen (Retd) Narasimhan who heads the Chinese studies in MEA. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is not attending the dialogue even though he completes his visit to Vietnam today.
With China amassing debt IOUs and diplomatic leverage in turn from South Asia, Central Asia and now Oceania, the time to challenge Beijing by the democratic world is running out fast. Mere words from the podium mean sweet nothing.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics