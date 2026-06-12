Facebook, Instagram down as users report issues; Meta responds amid global outage

Several Facebook and Instagram users reported issues accessing the social media platforms amid a global outage of Meta on Friday, with many users reporting login failures, sudden logouts and “query error” messages on both mobile and web platforms.
Facebook users reported seeing an error message on the landing page which said, “Something went wrong. This may be because of a technical error that we're working to fix.”
Facebook outage peaked at around 7:20pm with 1,353 reports on Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information and outage reports for various digital services, including social media platforms.
Instagram users received a similar error message on the app amid global Meta outage.
Downdetector data showed that it received over 7,500 reports of Instagram outage by 7:46pm on Friday, with first reports being made at around 6:45 pm.
Meta responds
Facebook-parent Meta said on Friday that users were having trouble accessing the social media company's services.
“We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it,” Meta's spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.
Some users also reported problems on Instagram and WhatsApp services.
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