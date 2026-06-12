Facebook, Instagram down as users report issues; Meta responds amid global outage

Several Facebook and Instagram users reported issues accessing the social media platforms amid a global outage of Meta on Friday, with many users reporting login failures, sudden logouts and “query error” messages on both mobile and web platforms. Facebook down, several Instagram users report issues amid Meta outage (Photo for representation) (AFP)

Facebook users reported seeing an error message on the landing page which said, “Something went wrong. This may be because of a technical error that we're working to fix.”

Facebook outage peaked at around 7:20pm with 1,353 reports on Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information and outage reports for various digital services, including social media platforms.