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    Facebook, Instagram down as users report issues; Meta responds amid global outage

    Facebook users reported seeing an error message on landing page: “Something went wrong. This may be because of a technical error that we're working to fix.”

    Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 8:27 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Several Facebook and Instagram users reported issues accessing the social media platforms amid a global outage of Meta on Friday, with many users reporting login failures, sudden logouts and “query error” messages on both mobile and web platforms.

    Facebook down, several Instagram users report issues amid Meta outage (Photo for representation) (AFP)
    Facebook down, several Instagram users report issues amid Meta outage (Photo for representation) (AFP)

    Facebook users reported seeing an error message on the landing page which said, “Something went wrong. This may be because of a technical error that we're working to fix.”

    Facebook outage peaked at around 7:20pm with 1,353 reports on Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information and outage reports for various digital services, including social media platforms.

    Screenshot of the error message on Facebook
    Screenshot of the error message on Facebook

    Instagram users received a similar error message on the app amid global Meta outage.

    Error message on Instagram
    Error message on Instagram

    Downdetector data showed that it received over 7,500 reports of Instagram outage by 7:46pm on Friday, with first reports being made at around 6:45 pm.

    Meta responds

    Facebook-parent Meta said on Friday that users were having trouble accessing the social media company's services.

    “We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it,” Meta's spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

    Some users also reported problems on Instagram and WhatsApp services.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

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