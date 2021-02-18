Facebook says we've been forced to block media in Australia because of the law
Facebook Inc said on Thursday that it blocked media content in Australia because the draft law did not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content and said its commitment to combat misinformation had not changed.
"The actions we're taking are focused on restricting publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content," a company spokesman said.
"As the law does not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content, we have taken a broad definition in order to respect the law as drafted. However, we will reverse any Pages that are inadvertently impacted," the spokesman said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain must take bigger role to support businesses, public: Labour leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in Covid-19 'disinformation' campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s so cold on the American Plains that calves’ ears are falling off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-coup hackers target Myanmar govt sites as protesters jam Yangon roads
- The cyberattacks came a day after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country to protest against the generals toppling Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls West’s criticism of Covid-19 data sharing 'political interference’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Applications for asylum in Europe drop sharply amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US reaches 65,000 H-1B visa cap for fiscal year 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 children killed playing with old bomb in Uganda: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose
- Two Canada-based researchers cautioned that there may be uncertainty about the duration of protection with a single dose, but said that the administration of the second dose a month after the first provided "little added benefit in the short term".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's immigration agenda takes shape as lawmakers unveil Bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook says we've been forced to block media in Australia because of the law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Citizenship Act of 2021 to be introduced in Congress on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US army's 1st India-born female Muslim chaplain graduates from Chaplain College
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian media law raises questions about 'pay for clicks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox