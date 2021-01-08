e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Facebook, Twitter shut down Prez

Facebook, Twitter shut down Prez

Facebook and Instagram will extend a ban on Trump’s accounts, chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said, saying risk of his posts is “too great”.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 04:14 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Washington
Mark Zuckerberg said the ban will last “for at least the next two weeks” but could remain locked indefinitely.
Mark Zuckerberg said the ban will last “for at least the next two weeks” but could remain locked indefinitely. (REUTERS)
         

All it took for Twitter and Facebook to temporarily bar US President Donald Trump from addressing his audience was a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, fuelled by years of false statements.

On Wednesday, the two companies temporarily suspended Trump from posting on their platforms after a mob of his supporters stormed the Congress.

It was the most aggressive action either company has yet taken against the outgoing US president. Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the election. Trump’s account has deleted those posts.

Facebook and Instagram will extend a ban on Trump’s accounts, chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said, saying risk of his posts is “too great”. Zuckerberg said the ban will last “for at least the next two weeks” but could remain locked indefinitely.

tags
top news
Joe Biden blames Donald Trump for violence at Capitol that’s shaken US
Joe Biden blames Donald Trump for violence at Capitol that’s shaken US
2nd nationwide vaccine dry run in 33 states, UTs today
2nd nationwide vaccine dry run in 33 states, UTs today
Decoding the nature of economic recovery
Decoding the nature of economic recovery
‘Vista consultations to be made public’: Hardeep Puri
‘Vista consultations to be made public’: Hardeep Puri
Third vaccination dry run covering all 11 districts of Delhi today
Third vaccination dry run covering all 11 districts of Delhi today
Swaminathan says MSP better than loan waiver
Swaminathan says MSP better than loan waiver
Fresh round of farmer-govt talks on three laws today
Fresh round of farmer-govt talks on three laws today
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In