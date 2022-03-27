Facing no-confidence motion, Imran Khan urges people to attend power show

Facing a no-confidence motion, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been trying hard to put up a show of strength in Islamabad on Sunday. The no-confidence motion is likely to be taken up on Monday after the National Assembly was adjourned on Friday by speaker Asad Qaiser.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has alleged that there have been attempts to stir up an internal rebelllion by rivals after a no-confidence motion was submitted against Imran Khan on March 8. The party has been trying hard to garner support for the power show - "Jalsa" - on Sunday evening in Islamabad.

A voice note to people of the country by Imran Khan was shared by the ruling party on Twitter, urging people to gather in large numbers at the event. "Today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI. It's a battle for the future of our nation. All those who are leaving for the event, leave early so as to avoid rush and blockades.Godwilling, we will create history today."

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI 's Exclusive Message for the Jalsa today at Parade Ground. #WeAreComingPMKhan pic.twitter.com/ChoUFraCt9 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 26, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, the cricketer-politician had said at an event: "You all have to reach Islamabad tomorrow. This is allah's Hukum. You can see how the government is being toppled. They are paying 20-25 crores to our MLAs to buy their conscience. When you know that they're trying to topple the government with stolen money.. this is on the conscience of the entire nation that they fight the evil for the Jihad. You should stand wit those who you think are fighting the evil. I want to see all people in Islamabad tomorrow."

Nearly 100 members of the 342-member National Assembly have submitted a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan over, what they allege, a mounting economic crisis in the country. The PTI has 155 members and Imran Khan needs support of over 170 lawmakers.

The 69-year-old Pak PM has already made it clear that he won't resign, local media has reported. "I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure. My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," a report by the The News International quoted him as saying.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion, some 50 ministers of the ruling party have gone missing, according to a report by Pakistan daily The Express Tribune.