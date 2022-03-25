Pak PM Imran Khan now likely to face no-trust motion on Monday: Report

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is now likely to face a crucial leadership test - amid a no-confidence motion being pushed by the opposition - on Monday. The session in the National Assembly was adjourned on Friday by the speaker, Pak daily Dawn reported.

Tributes were paid in the National Assembly to member Khayal Zaman Orakzai, former president Rafiq Tarar and senator Rehman Malik after which the session was adjourned in line with the parliamentary convention. "This has happened for years," speaker Asad Qaisar was quoted as saying in the report on delaying the agenda of the day to the next day.

With this, Imran Khan has got a temporary relief as he garners support for a power show on Sunday in Islamabad. He has urged the people to come and support him as he faces pressure from the opposition and internal rebellion. "I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message: that we are not with evil, we are against it. That we are against the crime[s] being committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money," he said in a recorded message on Thursday.

Pakistan has plunged into an economic crisis under Imran Khan, the opposition has claimed. A no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. In the 342-member National Assembly, Imran Khan needs support of at least 172 members to sail through. The ruling PTI, however, has a strength of 155 members.

Also, Imran Khan has been facing internal rebellion from his own leaders.

A 15-point agenda of Friday's session issued by the Secretariat on Thursday night included the no-confidence motion, reports said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)