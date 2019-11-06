e-paper
Fact, not fiction: Chinese soldiers will fly like Iron Man in the future

Several types of exoskeletons were recently tested at completion in Beijing where nearly 100 research institutes, companies, and universities showcased their products. The Chinese state media expectedly called them “Iron Man” suits

world Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:06 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
China’s PLA is said to be evaluating “advanced exoskeleton systems” or weaponised body-braces with flying capability.
China’s PLA is said to be evaluating “advanced exoskeleton systems” or weaponised body-braces with flying capability.(Screengrab picture of Iron Man for representation)
         

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is said to be evaluating “advanced exoskeleton systems” or weaponised body-braces with flying capability.

The Chinese state media expectedly called them “Iron Man” suits, which will carry “heavy firepower” and “special armour”.

Several types of exoskeletons were recently tested at completion in Beijing where nearly 100 research institutes, companies, and universities showcased their products.

The competition titled the “Super Warrior 2019 Military Individual Exoskeleton System Challenge” was organised by the PLA’s Equipment Department.

“Nearly 100 teams from research institutes, universities and companies participated in the competition, as their exoskeleton products were tested and compared. The suits were tested for the ability to carry heavyweight, mobility in rough terrain and artillery ammo loading,” a PLA statement, quoted by the tabloid, Global Times announced on Tuesday.

“Worn as a kind of exoskeleton, the suits are installed with intelligent systems that can read users’ intention and synchronise with their movement. The suits are being designed to provide extra kinetic energy to help enhance the strength, speed, and stamina of users,” the report added.

It featured suits with special armour protections and individual flight systems, including a flying board similar to the one showcased at the French Bastille Day parade in July and a jetpack that seems to be worn on the back and provide thrust from two engines, the PLA statement said.

The PLA will choose the best products, getting new ideas and communicating with developers so they can develop new exoskeletons for the army’s use in future warfare, military experts said.

In the future, exoskeletons could also be connected to a network that allows information sharing and integrates with heavier individual weapons like automatic grenade launchers and light machine guns, giving individual soldiers strong firepower, Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the tabloid.

In 2018, Norinco, China’s state-owned manufacturer of armoured vehicles and heavy ground munition, debuted its second-generation military exoskeleton, a report by the Popular Science website said.

“The newest Norinco-powered exoskeleton can carry about 100 pounds of gear, ammunition and supplies. It would improve the combat capability and self- sufficiency of Chinese infantry,” Norinco had then said in a statement.

