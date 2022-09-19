Farewell from London: The chapel where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

At a private burial service at King George VI Memorial Chapel, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest alongside the remains of her father King George VI, her mother, also called Queen Elizabeth and the ashes of her younger sister Princess Margaret.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow all the live updates of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here

Here’s what we know so far:

1. The earthly remains of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband will be moved into the chapel at Windsor Castle to be reburied with his wife.

2. No one outside the immediate royal family will be present at the service.

3. The King George VI Memorial Chapel was built in 1969 after Queen Elizabeth ordered it to be the final resting place of George VI.

4. The memorial chapel is an attachment to the grander St George’s Chapel which was built in 1528 by Henry VIII.

5. Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II wished to be buried in the same place as her father and mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Her sister Princess Margaret who died in 2002 was also intent on being placed in the chapel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON