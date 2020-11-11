e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it

Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it

‘If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let’s go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine,” US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 07:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci
US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )
         

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc’s new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

Asked on MSNBC if he would take the vaccine, Fauci said: “I’m going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists. If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let’s go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine.”

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
US has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December: Health secretary
US has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December: Health secretary
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In