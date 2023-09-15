Federal gun charges haunt Hunter Biden, pizza outing with son Beau raises eyebrows

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, enjoyed a free slice of cheese pizza at a party celebrating the opening of two new restaurants near his home in Malibu, California on Wednesday night. He was accompanied by his wife Melissa Cohen and son Beau, and waited in line for about half an hour to get his pizza. (FILES) US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted on September 14, 2023, for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admitted he was using drugs heavily. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

However, the first son’s appetite for pizza was soon overshadowed by his appetite for trouble, as federal prosecutors in Delaware announced his indictment on charges related to lying about his crack cocaine addiction when he bought a gun in 2018.

Hunter, 53, who has admitted to struggling with drug abuse in his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things”, is accused by special counsel David Weiss of making false statements on a gun purchase form and to a federal firearms licensed dealer when he acquired a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018. He also faces a charge of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

ALSO READ| Disney explores selling ABC Network to Nexstar media for $5.25B

The gun was thrown away in a trash can behind a food store on Oct. 23, 2018, by Hallie Biden, who was married to Hunter’s brother, Beau, until he died in 2015 and then had a relationship with Hunter.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and Hunter could also be prosecuted in DC and Los Angeles for tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying, among other possible offenses. On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) formally requested three congressional committees to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, citing Hunter and other family members’ activities.

What are the charges against Hunter Biden?

Hunter’s Charges COUNT 1: False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm

He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison; fined $250,000; supervised for 3 years; and pay a special assessment of $100.

COUNT 2: False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer

He could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison; fined $250,000; supervised for 3 years; and pay a special assessment of $100.

COUNT 3: Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance

He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison; fined $250,000; supervised for 3 years; and pay a special assessment of $100.

The White House has strongly denied any wrongdoing on Biden’s part and called the GOP investigations “baseless.”.