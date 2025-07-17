Felix Baumgartner cause of death: Austrian extreme athlete dies at 56

Austrian extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner has died in a paragliding accident at the age if 56 in Italy, Sky Sports Austria reported citing Italian media. Baumgartner, who was from Salzburg, was paragliding in the Italian village of Porto Sant'Elpidio on the Adriatic coast when the incident happened, per the Italian broadcaster RAI, which first reported the death. Felix Baumgartner(Felix Baumgartner on Instagram)

The report added that Baumgartner felt some discomfort while paragliding, which resulted in the accident. While Baumgartner was dead on impact Italian news agency Ansa reported that the incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Thursday and Baumgartner was dead on impact.

The report by Sky Austria further added that Baumgartner lost control of the motor paraglider and crashed into the swimming pool of a hotel nearby. The problem that caused him to lose control has not been revealed yet.

As he fell into the hotel, he hit an employee of the hotel. Per reports, the employee suffered minor injuries to the neck.

Baumgartner rose to global fame for his iconic stunt of jumping from the edge of space into the earth back on October 14, 2012, as part of the Red Bull Stratos project. He rose 128,100 feet (39,045 meters), right to the edge of Earth and space, and skydived back to Earth successfully. The stunt remains the highest manned balloon flight and the highest parachute jump ever done.

This story is being updated with more information.