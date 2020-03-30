e-paper
Home / World News / Fighting off coronavirus: It’s all-clear for Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Sophie Trudeau

Fighting off coronavirus: It’s all-clear for Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Sophie Trudeau

Oscar winner Tom Hanks and his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, arrived in Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia.

world Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Hindustan Times, Los Angeles/ Toronto
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in February, spent a week in isolation at a hospital in the state of Queensland in Australia.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in February, spent a week in isolation at a hospital in the state of Queensland in Australia.(AP File Photo )
         

Amid the grim news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood star Tom Hanks and Canadian prime minister’s wife Sophie Trudeau have both announced that they were feeling better weeks after testing positive for the Covid-19 disease with the actor returning to the US.

Sophie Trudeau in a Facebook post on Saturday said that she had received the all-clear from her physician and Ottawa Public Health, after being diagnosed for the virus on March 12.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she said.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Hanks and his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, arrived in Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia.

“We’re home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing,” Hanks, 63, tweeted on Saturday.

The couple, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in February, spent a week in isolation at a hospital in the state of Queensland in Australia.

Hanks also expressed gratitude to the people in Australia who took care of them.

