Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Live updates- Those living close to Notre Dame have been evacuated: Paris Mayor

Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, one of France’s most visited places.

Flames burst through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and quickly engulfed the spire, which collapsed.

A huge plume of smoke wafted across the city and ash fell over a large area.

“Everything is collapsing,” a police officer near the scene said as the entire roof of the cathedral continued to burn.

Follow live updates here:

2: 42 AM IST Paris prosecutor’s office opens investigation for the damage caused at Notre Dam Cathedral Paris prosecutor’s office says it has opened investigation for damage caused accidentally at fire at Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral.





2:29 am IST Firefighters optimistic Firefighters optimistic they can salvage Notre Dame’s main towers from flames, said Paris mayor as quoted by news agency AP.





2:28 am IST Those living close to Notre Dame have been evacuated “Those living close to Notre Dame have been evacuated in case of a possible collapse of the cathedral,” said Paris mayor as quoted by news agency AP.





2:26 am IST 400 firefighters at spot Around 400 firefighters were attempting to stop the destruction of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday evening, describing the blaze as “difficult” to handle, reported news agency AFP.





2:22 am IST Parisians gathered to say prayers and sing hymns Parisians have gathered to say prayers and sing hymns In front of the nearby Saint Julien Les Pauvres church as the massive blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral burns only a few hundred meters away. Flames and smoke rose in the sky behind the singers. A couple hundred people kneeling in prayer at the center of a larger group, who are standing around the edge and joining in the hymns between the prayers. Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit is inviting priests across France to ring the bells of their churches in a call for prayers for Notre Dame. Aupetit is at the cathedral and will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron later Monday night.





2:21 am IST Shock, prayers around the world for Notre Dame Cathedral The world reacted with shock, horror and prayers to the massive fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, reported news agency AP. As the flames tore through the 12th-century cathedral, Spain’s prime minister offered France the help of his country in the recovery. The fire is a “catastrophe for France, for Spain and for Europe,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted, adding that the flames are destroying “850 years of history, architecture, painting and sculpture.”





2:18 am IST Where millions have met with Jesus: Archbishop of Canterbury “Tonight we pray for the firefighters tackling the tragic #NotreDame fire - and for everyone in France and beyond who watches and weeps for this beautiful, sacred place where millions have met with Jesus Christ. Nous sommes avec vous,” tweeted Archbishop of Canterbury. Tonight we pray for the firefighters tackling the tragic #NotreDame fire - and for everyone in France and beyond who watches and weeps for this beautiful, sacred place where millions have met with Jesus Christ. Nous sommes avec vous. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 15, 2019





1:57 am IST Fire chief unsure Notre Dame fire won’t advance The fire chief in Paris says it’s unclear if city firefighters will be able to keep a fire at Notre Dame from spreading and causing more destruction, reported news agency Associated Press. Fire Chief Jean-Claude Gallet said outside the iconic cathedral as his crews battled the blaze from both the exterior and interior: “We are not sure we are capable of stopping the spreading” to Notre Dame’s second tower and belfry. Gallet said: “If it collapses, you can imagine how important the damage will be.” Flames already have reached one of Notre Dame’s towers and brought down the church spire that extended 96-meters-high (315-feet).





1:54 am IST American tourists shocked at Notre Dame fire A group of Americans from Maine had just finished visiting Notre Dame Cathedral and were in a nearby park when they heard it was on fire. Freeport resident Lucy Soule, 22, said it was “weird” having been in the church right before this happened. “Now you can smell it burning.” Soule and her father, Win Soule, 58, and Libby Heselton, 53, are on a weeklong trip to Paris where they planned to “see all the sights” and had just finished their visit to Notre Dame. They had been in the cathedral at 5:30 p.m., about an hour before the fire. Win told The Associated Press “Now I feel sorry for the people tomorrow. They won’t be able to see it.” He says “it’s incredible. I’m not religious, but this is clearly very important to a lot of people.”





1:45 am IST All efforts directed at preventing collapse of northern tower of cathedral: Firefighters Firefighter at scene says all efforts are being directed at preventing collapse of northern tower of Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral, reported news agency Reuters.





1:40 am IST Church in Holy Land ‘prays’ for Notre-Dame cathedral The Catholic Church in the Holy Land said it is praying the fire that ripped through the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday was “not intentional” while expressing solidarity with the church in France. “We pray that there will be no injuries, for the fire not to be intentional and for least possible damage to the Church,” a statement released in Jerusalem said. “We express our solidarity with (the) Church in France,” the statement added.





1:32 am IST Vatican expresses ‘shock and sadness’ The fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caused shock and sadness in the Holy See, the Vatican spokesman said on Monday. “The terrible news of the fire that has devastated the cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world, was received in the Holy See with shock and sadness,” Alessandro Gisotti said in a statement. “We express our closeness to French Catholics and to the people of Paris and we assure our prayers for the fire fighters and all those who are doing everything possible deal with this dramatic situation,” he said.





1:25 am IST Firefighters say may not be able to save Notre Dame Cathedral: Official French Interior Ministry official says firefighters might not be able to save Notre Dame Cathedral





1:10 AM IST YouTube Flags Notre-Dame Fire as 9/11 Conspiracy, Says System Made ‘Wrong Call’ Soon after a fire engulfed Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday, news outlets began streaming live broadcasts on YouTube. Below several of the clips was an odd box of text: A snippet from Encyclopedia Britannica about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. YouTube, a division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, introduced this text box feature last year to combat the spread of conspiracy theories, including those that question the 9/11 attacks. On Monday, YouTube’s software mistakenly labeled the plumes of smoke in Paris as footage from 2001, triggering the panel below the video. “We are deeply saddened by the ongoing fire at the Notre-Dame cathedral,” said a YouTube spokesman. “These panels are triggered algorithmically and our systems sometimes make the wrong call. We are disabling these panels for live streams related to the fire.”





1: 04 am IST Water-drops deemed unsuitable for Notre Dame France’s civil security agency says “all means” except for water-dropping aircraft were deployed to tackle the blaze. The defense agency said those were unsuitable for fires like the one at Notre Dame because dumping water on the building could cause the whole structure to collapse.





12:42 am IST ‘Heart-breaking’, tweets Congress Heart-breaking news of the fire at the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. We hope there are no casualties & the Holy Cathedral can be salvaged. https://t.co/A3jHwfEuDl — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2019





12:41 am IST Blaze looks terrible, tweets Omar Abdullah This blaze looks terrible. I hope they are able to put it out before it completely guts this historic building. #NotreDame #Paris https://t.co/8pqggHrdiw — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 15, 2019





12:25 am IST ‘Sad to see this part of all of us burn’, says Macron “Like all our compatriots, I am sad this evening to see this part of all of us burn,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.





12:19 am IST Evening sky in Paris lights up bright orange Evening sky in Paris lights up bright orange as massive fire causes the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral to collapse.





12:18 am IST Cause of the fire was yet not known The cause of the fire was yet not known, but officials say it could be linked to renovation work at the 850-year-old heritage structure, the BBC reported. A major operation is under way to tackle the blaze, which broke out in the afternoon, and an area surrounding the building in central Paris has been cleared, it quoted officials as saying.





12:08 am IST London ‘stands in sorrow with Paris’: British capital’s Mayor London “stands in sorrow” with Paris over the devastating Notre-Dame Cathedral fire, the British capital’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said Monday. “Heartbreaking scenes of Notre Dame cathedral in flames,” Khan tweeted. “London stands in sorrow with Paris today, and in friendship always.”





12:05 am IST ‘Emotion of a whole nation’: French president Macron tweeted “emotion of a whole nation” on seeing Notre-Dame ablaze. The French president cancelled speech to nation, and rushed to the fire scene.





12:03 am IST No injures reported No injured have been reported so far, authorities are still examining the cause of the fire, said junior interior minister Nunez.





11:59 pm IST Spire of Notre-Dame cathedral collapses The spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed on Monday as a huge fire ravaged the roof of the famed gothic monument, deputy Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told BFM TV, describing “colossal damage”.





11:52 pm IST Must act quickly: Donald Trump “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!,” tweeted US president Donald Trump.



