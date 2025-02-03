Fire at oil refinery, flights suspended in Russia after Ukraine drone attack

Ukraine's overnight drone attack targeted fuel and energy facilities in Russia, sparking a fire in the Astrakhan region and forcing the suspension of flights at several airports, Russian officials and media said on Monday. Representative image: Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that it was suspending flights from the airports (AFP)

"Ukrainian armed forces attempted a drone attack on objects located in the region, including fuel and energy facilities," Igor Babushkin, governor of the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Falling drone sparked a fire. There were no casualties."

Babushkin did not say what was on fire. Baza, a Russian news Telegram channel that is close to Russia's security services, said that Ukraine attacked a gas processing plant near Astrakhan.

Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that it was suspending flights from the airports of Astrakhan as well as from four others, in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov and Ulyanovsk to ensure air safety.

Earlier, Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights from the Volgograd airport in southern Russia, but flights there have since been restored, it said on Telegram.

There were no official reports on any attack on Volgograd, but Baza, and other Russian news Telegram channels reported a large coordinated drone attack that reportedly targeted an oil refinery.

Reuters could not independently verify the Baza reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has said previously that its attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying energy, transport and military infrastructure that is key to Moscow's war efforts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said they are also a response to Russia's continued bombing of Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.