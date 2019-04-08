Fire at Pakistan PM’s Office, Imran Khan was one floor below in a meeting

A fire broke out at Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office here on Monday, according to a media report.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building and Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly one floor below in a meeting, the Express Tribune reported. The PMO was evacuated after the fire broke out.

The fire had been contained and a police official said an electrical short circuit may have caused the incident, the daily reported. Speaking to the media, the PM’s spokesperson said they have no knowledge of any important documents being destroyed by the fire.

“We will be able to provide further information after a complete investigation of the incident,” the spokesperson added further, saying they could not yet comment with certainty on the cause of the fire.

