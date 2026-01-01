Fire rips historic Amsterdam church on New Year as Netherlands sees ‘unprecedented violence’ | Video

A huge fire on New Year gutted a 19th century church in Amsterdam even as Netherlands faced an "unprecedented" violence on Wednesday. A fire tears through the Vondelkerk church tower in Amsterdam on New Year's eve, on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Remko DE WAAL / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT(AFP)

The Vondelkerk, overlooking the largest park in Amsterdam, was one of the popular tourist destination since it was built in 1872.

The blaze broke out in the early hours on Thursday and the cause of the fire is not yet known, according to AFP.

The 50-metre high tower of the historic church collapsed, while the roof was badly damaged. However, authorities said that the structure was expected to remain intact.

Videos circulating on the internet showed the spire of the 19th century church engulfed in inferno even as burnt debris of the structure could be seen falling off.

Netherlands seeing "unprecedented violence"

The fire in the historic church comes as Netherlands witnessed an "unprecedented amount of violence" on New Year's Eve, the authorities said.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man, have been killed in fireworks-related accidents, while three others have been seriously injured. Over a dozen others, including 10 minors, were admitted for eye injuries.

Nine Kooiman, the head of the Dutch Police Union, said there have been stone pelting and "unprecedented amount of violence" against police and emergency services" over New Year's Eve.

She said she herself was pelted three times by fireworks and other explosives while on duty in the Dutch capital.

The authorities released a rare country-wide alert on mobile phones warning people not to call overwhelmed emergency services unless lives were at risk.

The reports of attacks against police and firefighters were widespread across the country. In the southern city of Breda, people threw petrol bombs at police.