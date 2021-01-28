IND USA
Several states are loosening their restrictions but are moving cautiously, in part because of the more contagious variant taking hold in the US.(AP)
First cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in US

The spread of new coronavirus variants has raised fears over the efficacy of already-developed vaccines against the disease.
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:10 PM IST

The US state of South Carolina has confirmed the first two known cases in the United States of the South African novel coronavirus strain, the state's Health Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today the detection of two cases associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant that first emerged recently in South Africa. These are the first two cases of this variant in the United States," the release said.

The release said the two patients who contracted the South African coronavirus strain have no known travel history and no connection between each other.

The spread of new coronavirus variants has raised fears over the efficacy of already-developed vaccines against the disease. Public health officials in many countries have said that there is no conclusive evidence to suggest that the new strains will undermine ongoing mass immunization campaigns.

