Five security personnel killed in attack on UN convoy in Afganistan
Five security personnel were killed in an attack on the Kabul-Jalalabad Road while escorting a United Nation's convoy, the deceased has been confirmed belonging to the Directorate of Protection Services (DPS), Tolo News reported citing sources.
The attack and the incident have been reported by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday night.
"The UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel in an incident today in Surobi District of Kabul. No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle affected in an attack that hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy," tweeted UNAMA.
Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Secretary General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims on a social media platform, "Violence in Afghanistan must end," tweeted Ramiz.
According to the security sources, the incident reportedly occurred in the Tangi Abreshum area of Surobi district around 10 am on Thursday.
The United Nation Security Council has condemned the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan, that has been happening since the start of the Afganistan peace negotiations, September 2020. The council called for an immediate end to these attacks and stressed an urgent need to bring the perpetrators to justice.
