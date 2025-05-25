Five skiers found dead near Zermatt in Switzerland

Rescuers have found the bodies of five skiers in the mountains near Switzerland's luxury resort of Zermatt, police said on Sunday. A helicopter was sent to survey the area around the Rimpfischhorn mountain after climbers alerted authorities of abandoned skis near the summit on Saturday. (File)(AFP)

"The bodies of five people were quickly found," Swiss police said in a statement.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident and were working to identify the victims, it said.

The Rimpfischhorn is a 4,199-metre (13,776-foot) mountain that lies east of Zermatt, near the Italian border, and is popular with backcountry skiers.