Five Things to Know About the U.S. Seizing Oil Tankers

1. Why did the U.S. board the Bella 1, and why did it spend more than two weeks following the vessel through the Atlantic? The U.S. boarded the tanker formerly known as the Bella 1 on Wednesday as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on the so-called dark fleet of vessels that ferry black-market oil around the world. On Wednesday, the U.S. military boarded a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic and seized a tanker near the Caribbean Sea.

The U.S. began pursuing the stateless vessel in the Caribbean in December, a few days after President Trump announced a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers going into and out of Venezuela.

At the time, the Bella 1 was empty and headed to Venezuela to pick up oil, shipping analysts said. The Bella 1 was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2024 for allegedly carrying black-market Iranian oil on behalf of U.S.-designated terrorist organizations.

Instead of allowing the U.S. Coast Guard to conduct a right-of-visit boarding before reaching Venezuela, the Bella 1’s crew made a U-turn and began steaming into the Atlantic. During its voyage, it changed its name to the Marinera and claimed Russian protection while a Coast Guard national-security cutter trailed the ship for more than two weeks as it made its way toward the North Sea.

2. What led to the seizure? Once the tanker, part of the so-called shadow fleet, was in a location where the U.S. had resources in place to forcibly board it, the Coast Guard seized the ship with the help of a special-operations force.

“The world’s criminals are on notice. You can run, but you can’t hide,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a post on X.

“The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world,” posted Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

3. What is the shadow fleet? The shadow fleet, also known as the dark fleet and ghost fleet, is a network of tankers that engage in deceptive activities to conceal their role in transporting sanctioned and illicit oil. There are about 1,000 such vessels in the network, according to some shipping-analytics firms.

The ships are known to turn off their transponders, fake their locations, fly false flags and conduct hidden ship-to-ship transfers in poorly monitored waters to disguise the origin of their oil. The vessels often have obscure ownership and no Western insurance. Most of the tankers are more than 15 years old, prompting fears of spills and collisions.

4. How do the U.S.’s adversaries use the shadow fleet? The dark fleet is used by countries that buy and sell sanctioned and illicit oil, including Venezuela, Russia, Iran, China, Cuba and India.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—and the Western sanctions that followed—sparked a rapid expansion of the dark fleet, as Moscow leaned on a pre-existing pool of vessels and added hundreds more under opaque ownership and non-Western insurance. Before 2022, a smaller shadow fleet mostly served Iran and Venezuela.

Due in large part to the dark fleet, oil has remained Russia’s economic lifeblood and key to funding the war in Ukraine.

5. How is this related to Venezuela, and what’s next? The U.S. is exerting pressure on Venezuela’s government by targeting dark-fleet vessels that go into and out of the country’s ports. About 70% of Venezuela’s oil exports rely on sanctioned vessels to get around crippling U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil industry.

The U.S. blockade of tankers is “the reason why we understand and believe that we have the strongest leverage possible,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the U.S. seized the Bella 1 and a tanker known as the Sophia, which was taken near the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday.

Before the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan government called the U.S. actions blatant theft and an international act of piracy.

The U.S. has indicated that it plans to seize more tankers in the weeks ahead. Several warships remain in the Caribbean, and Coast Guard teams are in position to conduct more boardings.

Additionally, the Justice Department has ramped up the pace and volume of its legal work related to seizing tankers. Given the current resources being devoted to oil tankers, officials said the Threat Finance Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia can work up the information necessary to submit a seizure warrant to the court in a matter of weeks.

“We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Write to Shelby Holliday at shelby.holliday@wsj.com

This explanatory article might be updated periodically.