Flights resume at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport after server glitch halts ops: Report

Published on Jan 28, 2023 07:00 PM IST

As per National Data Center, it was due to the high traffic that originated from outside Nepal. An investigation is underway.

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.(AP File image)
ANI |

Flight operations that were halted at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport following problems with the immigration server on Saturday have resumed now.

"Although the site problem prevails, the flights have started after processing passports and visas through the manual method," said Teknath Sitaula, the TIA spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, all flights have been halted at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport following problems with the immigration server, airport officials said.

Chief of Tribhuvan International Airport, Prem Nath Thakur said: "It has been about an hour that we're attempting to resume the flights. The international service is halted as the immigration server is not working."

International flights at Tribhuvan International Airport had been suspended from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm due to problems in the entire system, reported Khabar Hub.

As all government websites were down, the tasks like examining the visa and passports online were adversely affected.

The issues with the immigration website resulted in the stalling of the flights from the TIA. One could see the long queues of passengers there.

Earlier this month, Nepal witnessed one of its worst air crashes when a domestic Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Pokhara. At least 72 people were killed in the accident.

The twin-engine ATR 72-500 aircraft plummeted into a gorge as it was approaching Pokhara International Airport in the Himalayan foothills. The crash site is about 1.6 km from the runway at an elevation of about 820 meters (2,700 feet).

While it's still unclear what caused the crash, some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane's last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it's unclear why.

Meanwhile, the EU mission in Nepal and the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) earlier postponed a planned on-site assessment visit to the Pokhara plane crash site, as mandated by the EU Air Safety Committee.

"Given the current context related to the terrible accident and in mutual agreement, the EU and CAAN, have reached the conclusion that it would be in our best mutual interest to postpone a planned on-site assessment visit mandated by the EU Air Safety Committee, for the time being," EU Delegation to Nepal and CAAN said in a statement.

"The primary focus for CAAN, at this time, is on dealing with the aftermath of the accident," the statement added.

They said their services will continue to work closely in order to organise the visit. "In the meantime, the European Union will continue to assist CAAN in its efforts to improve the aviation safety situation in Nepal," the statement.

nepal tribhuvan international airport
