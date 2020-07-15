e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Flooded southern China braces for more storms

Flooded southern China braces for more storms

In some good news, the water level in China’s biggest freshwater lake began to recede after setting a record Monday.

world Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:29 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Beijing
Chinese soldiers build a temporary embankment to contain Poyang Lake which has reached a record level threatening to flood Lushan city in central China's Jiangxi.
Chinese soldiers build a temporary embankment to contain Poyang Lake which has reached a record level threatening to flood Lushan city in central China's Jiangxi.(AP)
         

Heavy rain is forecast for five more days in the Yangtze River basin, China’s meteorological agency said Wednesday, in a region already devastated by flooding this year.

At least 141 people have been reported dead or missing across the nation.

In some good news, the water level in China’s biggest freshwater lake began to recede after setting a record Monday.

Soldiers have built temporary embankments to try to prevent Poyang Lake from overflowing into Lushan city in southeastern China’s Jiangxi province.

The seasonal flooding has forced 1.5 million people to evacuate so far this month, the official People’s Daily newspaper said, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management. Floodwaters have inundated villages, cities and farms in many parts of southern China.

The Agriculture Ministry, declaring its second highest emergency response level, has sent teams to Jiangxi and four other provinces to help with disaster relief and minimize the damage.

Rain was forecast Wednesday for nine provinces, the national meteorological agency said. Sichuan province in the southwest could see 10 to 12 centimeters (4 to 5 inches) of rain per hour.

This month’s flooding forced a rare two-day delay for college entrance exams for more than 2,000 students on the Yangtze River in Anhui province. The tests are supposed to be taken by students nationwide on the same days.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.

tags
top news
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In