Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ approval rating falls after 2024 presidential bid announcement, Trump surges

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ approval rating has fallen significantly two weeks after he announced his 2024 presidential bid. The dynamic approval rating graph of online polling company Civiqs revealed that DeSantis has a net approval rating of negative 19 points at present. About 55 percent of respondents disapprove of him, while 36 percent are in his support. Ron DeSantis, speaks during a campaign event, June 2, 2023, in Lexington, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File)(AP)

As per the data, the Republican has an unfavorable rating from people in the age group of 18-34 (63 percent), women (62 percent), as well as African Americans (85 percent), and the Hispanic/Latino population (68 percent), according to Newsweek.

To compare the numbers from early December last year, DeSantis’ approval and disapproval rating was tied at 47 percent then. Data shows that in comparison, former US president Donald Trump is a favorite even though his legal issues continue to plague his life and public image.

DeSantis announced in May 2023 that he had planned to enter the Republican presidential primary. “I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” he said during an event with Elon Musk and David Sacks, according to CNN. “But we know our country’s going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. And we feel it in our bones.”

DeSantis addressed his listeners, insisting that the country is going in the wrong direction under president Joe Biden’s rule. “My pledge to you is this: If you nominate me you can set your clock to January 20, 2025, at high noon because on the west side of the US Capitol, I will be taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States,” DeSantis said. “No excuses, I will get the job done.”

While DeSantis did not directly criticize Trump, he did seemingly take a jab at him. “There is no substitute for victory,” the governor said. “We must end the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party in recent years.”

“Even my worst critics in Florida will acknowledge when I tell people I’m going to do something,” DeSantis said. “I don’t make promises or say I’m going to do something lightly.”