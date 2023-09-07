Florida man arrested after he attempts to cross Atlantic in homemade vessel resembling hamster wheel

In a bizarre incident, a man from Florida found himself in trouble once again after attempting an audacious journey to "run to London" by crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a homemade vessel that resembled a hamster wheel, reported BBC. The event unfolded on August 26 when the US Coast Guard intercepted 44-year-old Reza Baluchi approximately 70 miles (110 kilometers) off the coast of Tybee Island, Georgia. What's even more astonishing is that Mr. Baluchi refused to leave his makeshift vessel for three days. The man from Florida tried to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a homemade vessel resembling a hamster wheel.(X)

This was not the first time Baluchi had embarked on such a daring voyage. He had previously attempted three similar journeys, and in each case, his escapades were brought to an end by Coast Guard intervention, BBC reported.

The statement issued by the US Coast Guard read, “US Coast Guard Seventh District Crews terminated the manifestly unsafe voyage of Mr. Reza Baluchi and rescued him from his makeshift hydro-pod vessel approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of Georgetown, South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, August 29. Coast Guard boarding team members embarked Mr. Baluchi aboard a Coast Guard cutter for basic medical treatment, shelter, food, and water before transferring him to law enforcement authorities ashore in Miami, Friday, September 1. The Coast Guard is working with the US Attorney's Office to pursue federal charges against Mr. Reza Baluchi for his alleged criminal conduct on the high seas.”

Reza Baluchi's audacious ocean voyage took place as officials prepared for the arrival of a significant hurricane. Despite the impending weather challenges and the danger they posed, Mr. Baluchi adamantly refused to disembark from his homemade vessel. In a distressing turn of events, he reportedly made threats of self-harm and claimed to have a bomb on board, as documented in court papers.

After a tense standoff that lasted several days, Mr. Baluchi finally surrendered and abandoned his unusual vessel on September 1, the report said.

As a result of his daring and illegal ocean voyage, Reza Baluchi now finds himself facing federal charges. Specifically, he has been charged with obstruction of a boarding, which likely relates to his refusal to cooperate with the Coast Guard when they intercepted his vessel. Additionally, he is charged with violation of a Captain of the Port order, which suggests that he disregarded orders or regulations issued by maritime authorities in the area.