Florida residents warned of widespread fuel contamination as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches

Florida residents are being cautioned about potential widespread fuel contamination along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has issued an alert, indicating that fuel purchased from over two dozen Citgo-supplied gas stations after 10 a.m. on Saturday could be compromised due to "human error." This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows ropical Storm Idalia (C) off the coast of Mexico on August 279, 2023, at 21:20:20 UTC. Tropical Storm Idalia formed August 27 in the Caribbean, buffeting southeastern Mexico with wind and rain, as forecasters predicted it will strengthen to a hurricane before reaching Florida later in the week.(AFP)

The contamination occurred when Citgo workers mistakenly swapped diesel and gasoline in a shipment to various stations on Saturday. The list of 29 affected stations includes locations from Fort Myers to Brooksville. Contaminated fuel has the potential to damage car engines and impair operability, possibly leading to vehicle breakdowns, especially worrisome as the region braces for a powerful storm.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia, expected to escalate into a hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday. DeSantis expressed concerns about drivers potentially being stranded due to contaminated fuel, emphasizing the need for caution.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has directed impacted gas stations to halt fuel sales until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are thoroughly cleaned. Citgo has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the situation.

In light of the situation, Citgo has offered affected individuals the option to initiate a claim on their website to address any concerns. As hurricane season progresses, Floridians are generally advised to keep their gas tanks at least half-full to prevent fuel shortages and long lines during potential evacuations.

State authorities are investigating the fuel contamination incident, and steps are being taken to minimize disruptions. Fuel truck restrictions have been lifted to expedite resource delivery within the state, ensuring residents have consistent access to fuel.

While Citgo's fuel terminals are located within Port Tampa Bay, the port has clarified that Citgo's operations are not under its jurisdiction, despite being situated within its premises. Florida authorities are working diligently with petroleum retailers, ports, and other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the fuel contamination and ensure a seamless fuel supply for residents.