'Flying palace' with marble bathrooms: All about $400 million jet Qatar may give to Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump may soon receive a $400 million luxury aircraft, dubbed the “flying palace,” from Qatar's royal family for temporary use as an Air Force One carrier, according to reports. President Donald Trump will reportedly use the Qatari airplane as an Air Force One replacement.(AP)

Qatar has confirmed that discussions are underway regarding the transfer of the luxury jet but denied claims that the aircraft “is being gifted,” and did not confirm whether a final decision has been made.

However, President Trump has referred to the transfer of the 747 aircraft as a gift and criticised Democrats opposing the deal, calling it “bribery.”

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

All about Qatar's ‘flying palace’

The converted Boeing 748 used by Qatar Airways is called a “flying palace” for the royalty because of its luxurious interiors.

The plane consists of a bedroom suite, lounges, boardrooms, marble-clad bathrooms and a grand staircase, according to a TOI report.

Once Trump acquires the luxury plane, he plans to add secure communication setups and classified elements to use it for official purposes, a former US official said.

However, the plane's capabilities are more limited than the existing aircraft built to serve as Air Force One, he added.

The 13-year-old aircraft would serve as the new Air Force One throughout most of Trump’s second term, before being transferred to his presidential library foundation by 2029.

Why does Trump need the plane?

Donald Trump is looking to replace the aging Air Force One after repeated delays by Boeing which was supposed to deliver two new aircrafts ordered during Trump's first presidential term. The plane manufacturer has now proposed to deliver the new version of Air Force One by 2027.

Trump first toured the Qatari-owned 747-8 in February while it was parked at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago resort, to get a closer look at how the updated Air Force One planes might be configured.

If the two sides reach an agreement, the luxury plane would be one of the most valuable gifts ever received by the US government.

(Also read: Qatar responds to reports of $400m luxury jet gift to Donald Trump)