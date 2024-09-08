FGN29: BANGLA-HASINA-TRIBUNAL Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****Bangladesh to take necessary steps to extradite deposed PM Hasina from India

Dhaka: Bangladesh will take necessary steps to extradite deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led mass movement against her government, the newly-appointed chief prosecutor of the country's International Crimes Tribunal said on Sunday.****

FGN31: PAK-ASIF-IMRAN

****Pakistan's defence minister says evidence against Imran Khan points towards military trial

Islamabad: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the evidence against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan points towards a military trial in the cases concerning the violence on May 9 last year, a media report said on Sunday.****

FGN30: BANGLA-MINISTER-PUJA

****Bangladesh interim govt warns against communal unrest during Durga puja

Dhaka: Amid concerns of possible unrest during Durga puja, Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday warned potential troublemakers, pledging tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting places of worship during the Hindu festival.****

FGN25: PAK-IMRAN-NAB

****Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan seeks acquittal under NAB amendments he criticised

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has moved an application in an accountability court seeking his acquittal in a 190 million pounds corruption case on the grounds of the amended anti-graft laws, which he had severely criticised earlier, a media report said on Sunday.****

FGN19: SAUDI-JAISHANKAR

****EAM Jaishankar in Saudi Arabia for India-GCC foreign ministers' meeting

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here in the Saudi capital on Sunday on a two-day visit to attend the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers' meeting.****

FGN18: PAK-IMRAN PARTY-RALLY

****Imran Khan's party set to stage rally in Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan's capital was tense on Sunday ahead of a planned rally by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party to press the government for his release.****

FGN14: US-RAHUL

****Cong leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in US to 'further strengthen' bond between India and America

Houston: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in the US on a three-day visit during which he will hold "meaningful discussions and insightful conversations" to further strengthen the bond between India and America.****

FGN13: US-BISWAL-INDIA

****US wants to work with India to address key global problems: Top Biden admin official

Washington: The US is keen on working with India to address some of the key global problems, including in areas like healthcare, clean energy and climate change, a top Biden administration official has said.****

FGN12: UN-FRANCIS-INDIA

****India an avid, committed advocate of multilateralism: UNGA President

United Nations: Describing India as a leader at the United Nations, General Assembly President Dennis Francis has said the country has been an avid and committed advocate of multilateralism and as a democracy of 1.4 billion people, it has a bright future in making a continued strong contribution to global affairs.****

