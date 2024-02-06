Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN26: UK-CHARLES-DIAGNOSIS HT Image

****King Charles went public with diagnosis as ex-patron of cancer charities

London: Britain’s King Charles III chose to make his cancer diagnosis public in keeping with his role as patron of cancer charities when he was the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has said.****

FGN30: PAK-POLLS-EC-APP

****Pakistan's Election Commission App faces allegations of potential poll result manipulation

Islamabad: Pakistan's election commission's new app to swiftly transmit and tabulate election results is in the crosshairs due to concerns raised by some officials about the possibility of manipulation of the software to impact the outcome of the polls on Thursday.****

FGN23: AUS-HUMANRIGHTS-INDIAN

****Indian-origin lawyer is Australia's new Race Discrimination Commissioner

Melbourne: Prominent Indian-origin lawyer Giridharan Sivaraman has been appointed as the new Race Discrimination Commissioner of the Australian Human Rights Commission.****

FGN4: UK-CHARLES-GLOBAL-REAX

****Global leaders wish King Charles III speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis

London: Leaders of several countries have wished King Charles III a "speedy recovery" after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.****

FGN31: LANKA-ELECTION-BUDGET-ALLOCATION

****Sri Lanka reserves money to hold major elections

Colombo: The cash-strapped Sri Lankan government has reserved ₹10 billion to hold the two major elections, including the presidential election this year.****

FGN24: PAK-POLL-BALOCHISTAN-VIOLENCE

****Deployment of security forces bolstered in Pak's restive Sindh and Balochistan as poll violence surges ahead of elections

Karachi: A surge in attacks targeting contesting candidates and offices of the election commission in Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan provinces, occurring just 48 hours before the general elections, has prompted increased deployment of security forces in the troubled areas.****

FGN25: PAK-IMRAN PATRY-CRACKDOWN

****Imran Khan's PTI-backed candidate contesting against Sharif indicted in terrorism case

Lahore: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed woman candidate contesting against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif here was indicted in a terrorism case on Tuesday, as authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province intensified crackdown on jailed former premier Imran Khan's party leaders and supporters ahead of elections.****

FGN33: US-HALEY-PROTECTION

****Nikki Haley seeks Secret Service protection, citing threats

Washington: Indian-American presidential aspirant Nikki Haley, the last remaining rival to Donald Trump in the Republican primary race, has sought US Secret Service protection, citing increasing threats she has received, according to media reports.****

FGN19: PAK-POLLS-CAMPAIGNING

****Pakistan prepares for election day as campaigning takes mandatory pause

Islamabad: Pakistan’s electioneering would end Tuesday night for a mandatory cool-down period ahead of the February 8 polls to let the voters think deeply before exercising their franchise for their favourite candidates at the national and provincial legislatures.****

FGN14: US-INDIA-LD DRONES

****MQ9-B drones will provide India with enhanced maritime security, domain awareness capability: US

Washington: The US has said the sale of 31 armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly USD 4 billion would provide it with an enhanced maritime security and domain awareness capability and give the country outright ownership of these aircraft.****

FGN12: US-USISPF-BUD-REAX

****India's interim budget represents welcome statement of responsible fiscal management in an election year: USISPF

Washington: Commending Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her consistency and focus on growth in her interim Budget, a US-based India-centric business advocacy group has said that it represents a welcome statement of responsible fiscal management in an election year.****