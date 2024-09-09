FGN28: SAUDI-JAISHANKAR-LD BILATERALS Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

****EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Gulf countries

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Gulf countries during which he reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen them.****

FGN31: SAUDI-JAISHANKAR-LAVROV

****Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here in the Saudi capital, days after President Vladimir Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict.****

FGN8: US-LD RAHUL GANDHI

****People with skills sidelined in India: Rahul Gandhi

Washington: Millions of people with skills are being sidelined in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in Dallas, Texas, and referred to Eklavya from Mahabharata, who had to chop off his thumb on his guru's demand.****

FGN14: US-RAHUL GANDHI-OPPOSITION

****Opposition is the voice of people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Washington: Opposition is the voice of the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in Dallas, Texas, underscoring that its main focus is to raise issues concerning the people after understanding their perspectives "carefully" and "sensitively".****

FGN6: US-RAHUL GANDHI-POLITICS

****Love, respect & humility missing in Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi

Washington: Love, respect and humility are missing in Indian politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in his address to the Indian American community in Texas, where he also criticised the RSS for believing that India is "one idea".****

FGN32: US-GANDHI-PITRODA

****Senior Congress leader Pitroda says Rahul Gandhi is no ‘Pappu’ and contrary to what BJP promotes

Washington: Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has said that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is no "Pappu" and contrary to what the BJP promotes, he is "highly educated, well-read and a strategist".****

FGN5: US-ELECTION-SONG

****Indian-American entrepreneur releases song to mobilise South Asians to vote for Harris

Washington: To harness the power of Bollywood music, an Indian-American entrepreneur and a major fundraiser for the Democratic party has released a music video to mobilise South Asians in key battleground states to vote for presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.****

GSP

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.