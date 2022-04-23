'For God's sake, please don't come to me': Imran Khan's message to Shahbaz Sharif
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the prime minister of a small country like New Zealand even does not get a threat like what he got as the prime minister. "We are a country of 22 crore. Even the PM of a small country like New Zealand does not get threats like this," Imran Khan said adding that former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and military ruler Pervez Musharraf had also received threats but the one he received was shameful for the country.
In his first press conference after his ouster, Imran Khan on Saturday said he has been proved right in claiming 'US conspiracy behind his ouster. This comes just a day after the National Security Committee (NSC) dismissed the theory of conspiracy. Imran Khan said the NSC statement proved that the cable was genuine. "I will go a step forward and say that the language Donald Lu used was arrogant that the Joe Biden administration official told our ambassador that Imran Khan will have to be removed through a no-confidence motion," Imran Khan said adding that this happened even before the no-confidence was filed in the assembly.
"Shahbaz Sharif earlier said the cypher was fake. He said if the cable is true then he will come and join me. Please don't come. I can't take such thieves with me. But at least apologise," Imran Khan said.
"People have begun to understand the joke that happened with them and the kind of people placed on us (as rulers)," he said adding that the number of "criminals" present in the Pakistan cabinet now is "unprecedented".
"Both father and son are on bail. Could they not find someone else? What is a bigger conspiracy than the country being handed over to such people?" he asked.
