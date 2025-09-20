Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Foreign ministry cautions Indian citizens over fake jobs in Iran

ANI |
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 09:12 am IST

MEA cautioned citizens not to fall into such traps and exercise "strictest vigilance."

The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory after several cases of fake employment offers to kidnap Indians were reported in Iran.

"There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third-countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release," MEA said in a statement.

"In this context, all Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers. In particular, it may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs. Indian citizens are therefore advised not to fall prey to such offers," MEA further cautioned.

Follow Us On