Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

MEA issues advisory after Indian nationals lured to travel to Iran on false job promises

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 09:50 pm IST

The advisory cautioned Indian citizens to exercise “strictest vigilance” regarding job offers.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory after several incidents involving Indian citizens who were lured to travel to Iran on false job promises and kidnapped by criminal gangs.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)(@MEAIndia)
Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)(@MEAIndia)

The advisory cautioned Indian citizens to exercise “strictest vigilance” regarding job offers.

“There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third-countries for employment,” the MEA statement said.

Also Read: India reacts to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia defence agreement: ‘We expect that…’

“Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” it added.

The government also cautioned that the agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment could be in connivance with criminal gangs.

“It may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs,” the MEA said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / MEA issues advisory after Indian nationals lured to travel to Iran on false job promises
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On