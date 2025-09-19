MEA issues advisory after Indian nationals lured to travel to Iran on false job promises

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory after several incidents involving Indian citizens who were lured to travel to Iran on false job promises and kidnapped by criminal gangs. Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)(@MEAIndia)

The advisory cautioned Indian citizens to exercise “strictest vigilance” regarding job offers.

“There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third-countries for employment,” the MEA statement said.

“Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” it added.

The government also cautioned that the agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment could be in connivance with criminal gangs.

“It may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs,” the MEA said.