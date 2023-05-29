Home / World News / Former Canadian soldier extradited to Thailand for killing Indian-origin gangster

Former Canadian soldier extradited to Thailand for killing Indian-origin gangster

Reuters |
May 29, 2023 09:55 PM IST

Matthew Dupre, 38, is wanted for the alleged murder of suspected criminal Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead on Phuket in February 2022.

Canadian national Matthew Dupre has been successfully extradited to Thailand in connection with the killing last year of a criminal gang member, Thai authorities said on Monday, after the former soldier arrived in Bangkok on a special air force flight.

Thailand's National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas speaks during a press conference on receiving Canadian contract killer Matthew Dupre, extradited from Canada to Thailand on a charge of murdering Canadian gangster Jimi "Slice" Sandhu in Phuket, as his image appears on a screen, in Bangkok.(Reuters)
Dupre, 38, is wanted for the alleged murder of suspected Indian-origin criminal Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead on Phuket in February 2022, central investigation bureau commissioner Jirabhop Bhuridej told a news conference.

"The deceased is connected with the United Nation Gang and was linked to the murder of one of the leaders of another gang, called the Red Scorpion, in Canada," Jirabhop said.

Police footage showed Dupre in handcuffs and surrounded by police on an airplane. The extradition involved a Thai air force flight after commercial airlines declined requests for transport over safety concerns, Thai police said.

"We have to get hold of the suspect so that he be prosecuted under the Thai judicial system," state prosecutor Intranee Sumawong said, adding that Dupre would not face a death penalty under the extradition bill.

"We have ensure that there is security in Thailand and uphold our reputation that this country is safe to live in," she said.

An Alberta court approved the extradition of Dupre last December.

