Former Fox reporter claims Trump asked her over for a kiss

Trump has been accused by many women of either forcing himself on them or groping them. He has denied every one of these charges.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel has claimed Donald Trump invited her over for a kiss during a phone call before becoming the President of the United States.
A former Fox News reporter has claimed that President Donald Trump had once, before he became president, propositioned her in a phone call and had invited her to his Trump Tower office so they could “kiss”.

Courtney Friel, the reporter who occasionally filled in as an anchor on Trump’s favorite TV show Fox & Friends, also recalls in her upcoming book, Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News, that Trump had told her she was the “hottest one at Fox”.

Trump had called her few times on her office line, she has said in excerpts from the book published by Daily News, after she had expressed an interest in becoming a judge in his Miss Universe pageant, which he has since sold off.

In one of these calls, Trump is reported to have said that it would not be possible (becoming a judge) because she worked for a different TV network. “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,’” Friel claimed.

To which, she responded, “I believe we’re both married,” before she quickly ended the call, the excerpts say.

Trump has been accused by many women of either forcing himself on them or groping them. He has denied every one of these charges, but in the run-up to the 2016 poll, he apologized for boasting about groping and grabbing women in an audiotape from 2005. He has also paid off, directly or indirectly, women for keeping quiet about their relationships with him, while married to Melania Trump.

