Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters
Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, has tested positive for coronavirus(Reuters image)
         

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus and will be receiving medical attention, Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie wrote.

