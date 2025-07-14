Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari passes away at 82: All about family and net worth

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died at the age of 82. Buhari’s former spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a social media post that the politician passed away at a clinic in London, France 24 reported. Buhari was the first Nigerian opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president since the country transitioned to multi-party politics, as per Reuters. He had earned a large following for his anti-corruption measures. Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has passed away in London at the age of 82.(AFP)

Muhammadu Buhari dies: His political career

In the 1980s, Buhari first led Africa’s most populous nation as a military ruler following a coup. He was ousted after 20 months. He later called himself a “converted democrat" and switched out his military uniform for prayer caps and kaftans, as per Reuters. In 2015, he managed to win an election after three failed attempts, defeating Johnathan Goodluck. He won another four-year term in 2019.

During his time in office, Buhari had to deal with Nigeria’s worst economic crisis in decades, influenced in part by a slump in global oil prices. His government also had to tackle the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, the BBC said. While Buhari had promised to defeat the group, it remains a threat in the country. The armed forces were accused of human rights abuses under Buhari’s government.

Also read: Nigeria's ex-president Muhammadu Buhari passes away at 82; What was the cause of his death?

Muhammadu Buhari: Health issues and family

According to France 24, the former president’s tenure was dogged by rumors surrounding his health. He spent months in London in 2017 being treated for an unspecified ailment. Muhammadu Buhari was married twice. He first tied the knot with Safinatu Yusuf in 1971. They remained married till 1988. In 1989, he married Aisha Halilu, who survives him. Buhari had 10 children.

Muhammadu Buhari's net worth

Details about Muhammadu Buhari’s net worth are not listed publicly. As per a BBC report in 2015, Buhari had declared his assets before the elections in a bid to promote transparency. The politician stated that he had $150,000 in his account.

FAQs

Who was Muhammadu Buhari?

He was the former president of Nigeria.

What is Muhammadu Buhari’s net worth?

Details about his wealth are not publicly listed.

Where did Muhammadu Buhari breathe his last?

As per his former spokesperson, Buhari passed away at a clinic in London.