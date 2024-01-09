close_game
Who is Harvard return Tshering Tobgay set to be Bhutan's next PM

Who is Harvard return Tshering Tobgay set to be Bhutan's next PM

ByMallika Soni
Jan 09, 2024 07:38 PM IST

Tshering Tobgay's party won general elections with nearly two-thirds of seats in parliament.

The party of Bhutan's former prime minister Tshering Tobgay won general elections with nearly two-thirds of seats in parliament. Tobgay's People's Democratic Party (PDP) "wins the 2024 National Assembly general elections with 30 seats" while the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) took the remaining 17, local media reported.

Bhutan's former prime minister Tshering Tobgay.(AFP)
Bhutan's former prime minister Tshering Tobgay.(AFP)

Bhutan's election commission is expected to release the final results tomorrow of the polls which were dominated by serious economic challenges that have called into question the country's longstanding policy of focussing on "Gross National Happiness" over growth. All parties are committed to a constitutionally enshrined philosophy which measures its success by the "happiness and well-being of the people".

Tshering Tobgay is expected to become Bhutan's PM for the second time. He was leader of the opposition in Bhutan's first parliament when it was established in 2008 after the start of the reign of the present king.

Tshering Tobgay, 58, a former civil servant and a conservation advocate holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's in public administration from Harvard. He served as prime minister from 2013 to 2018.

