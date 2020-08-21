e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

Bannon was chief executive of the Trump campaign and after election joined the White House staff as chief strategist. He did not last long, and left the administration in August 2017.

world Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:20 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, and three others were arrested on Thursday.
Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, and three others were arrested on Thursday.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, and three others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign for one of the president’s pet projects of building a wall along the border with Mexico.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretence that all of that money would be spent on construction,” said acting US attorney for the South District of New York in a statement announcing the arrests and charges.

The project was called “We Build the Wall”.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” the US attorney added.

Bannon was chief executive of the Trump campaign and after election joined the White House staff as chief strategist. He did not last long, and left the administration in August 2017.

The other two arrested and charged are Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

tags
top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In