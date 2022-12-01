Home / World News / Former US President Bill Clinton tests positive for Covid-19

Former US President Bill Clinton tests positive for Covid-19

world news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:33 AM IST

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bill Clinton tests positive for Covid-19(AP File Photo)
Bill Clinton tests positive for Covid-19(AP File Photo)
Reuters |

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've tested positive for Covid. I've had mild symptoms, but I'm doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home," he said in a tweet.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bill clinton
bill clinton

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out