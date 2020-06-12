e-paper
Home / World News / Four killed and ‘many injured’ in blast in Kabul mosque: Interior ministry

Four killed and ‘many injured’ in blast in Kabul mosque: Interior ministry

“Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers,” said a Ministry of Interior statement, adding that the West Kabul mosque’s mullah was among those killed.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kabul, Afghanistan
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
A blast in a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistan’s interior ministry said on Friday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The United States is attempting to broker peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban to end 18 years of war. The Islamic State group also has a presence in the country and has carried out large-scale attacks in Kabul in recent months.

