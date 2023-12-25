Grounded plane with over 300 Indians leaves France airport for India

A plane with close to 300 Indian passengers detained near Paris over suspicions of human trafficking took off after being cleared for departure by French police. The Airbus A340 carrying Indian passengers had been bound for Nicaragua when it was detained at Vatry airport after arriving from Dubai for refuelling, news agency AFP reported. The plane was grounded following an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying potential victims of human trafficking. A civil protection vehicle parked outside the Vatry airport, north-eastern France where an Airbus A340 plane carrying 303 Indian passengers is grounded on the tarmac.(AFP)

Embassy of India in France tweeted, "Thank French Government and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What we know of the passengers so far?

The passengers were questioned for two days by French prosecutors who gave the go-ahead for the plane to leave. The head of the local bar association, Francois Procureur said as per AFP that the passengers would be flown to India.

The Indians were likely workers in the United Arab Emirates who had been bound for Nicaragua as a jumping off spot for the United States or Canada, it added. The passengers of the flight were put up at the airport during the investigation and beds, toilets as well as showers were installed.

The passengers included 11 unaccompanied minors, according to Paris prosecutors.