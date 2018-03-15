 France issues arrest warrant for Saudi crown prince’s sister: Report | world news | Hindustan Times
France issues arrest warrant for Saudi crown prince’s sister: Report

The arrest warrant for the sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was issued on suspicion of ordering her bodyguard to beat up a worker at her Paris apartment.

world Updated: Mar 15, 2018 22:10 IST
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Lambeth Palace, London, Britain.
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Lambeth Palace, London, Britain. (Reuters file photo)

France has issued an arrest warrant for the sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on suspicion of ordering her bodyguard to beat up a worker at her Paris apartment, sources close to the case told AFP on Thursday.

The mandate against the princess, named in the warrant under the French spelling Hussat ben Salmane, was issued in late December, a source said, confirming a report by Le Point magazine.

