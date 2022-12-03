France President Macron, Musk hold close-door meet, have ‘honest’ talk on Twitter content rules

French President Emmanuel Macron said he met Twitter boss Elon Musk in New Orleans on Friday and the two had a "clear and honest" discussion. In a series of tweets, Macron Saturday said he discussed with Musk the need to protect "our children online" and concerns about content moderation on the platform, which Musk bought for $44 billion in October.

Macron also said that Musk has confirmed Twitter's participation in the Christchurch Call - an initiative launched by Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after 51 people were killed at two mosques in the New Zealand city while the shooter live-streamed his rampage on Meta's Facebook platform. For the initiative, Twitter and Microsoft are expected to invest an undisclosed sum in developing new technology aimed at helping researchers understand how algorithms affect internet users' experiences. Also read | Elon Musk confirms Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after this post

"Elon Musk confirmed the Twitter's participation to the Christchurch Call. There is no place for terrorist and violent extremist content anywhere," Macron said. "We will work with Twitter to improve online child protection. Elon Musk confirmed it to me today. Let’s better protect our children online !," he added.

Over concerns being raised about content moderation on the social media giant as Musk has expressed his intention to have fewer limitations on the site, which many say will give rise to online bullying and harassment, Macron said: “Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations”. Musk has been facing pressure over his plans for Twitter and the site's ability to control hate speech and illegal content.

In another tweet, the France president said the two also shared views on future green industrial projects including the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. He also attached a photo of them from the closed-door meeting at the New Orleans Museum of Art, which reportedly went on for about an hour.

“In line with our ambition for decarbonizing and reindustrializing France and Europe, with @elonmusk we exchanged on future green industrial projects, such as manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries.”

Musk, who owns the electric car company Tesla, responded: "It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!"

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON