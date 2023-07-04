French cop, who shot dead teen Nahel, gets €1m in donations: Report

Donations for the family of a French policeman, who shot dead 17-year-old Nahel M last week (June 27), topped more than €1 million ((£860,000) on Monday. The amount was way more than what the victim's kin received, totaling less than €200,000, The Guardian reported. Spectator deploy a banner which reads "Justice for Nahel" along the race route at the start of the 1st stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race,(AFP)

Nahel's death by shooting during a traffic stop triggered massive riots across France and exposed deep political divisions in the country.

The collection for the 38-year-old officer named Florian M was organised by Jean Messiha, a former spokesperson for the far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour, with an initial target of €50,000.

“Support for the family of the Nanterre police officer, Florian M, who did his job and is today paying a heavy price. Support him massively and support our police,” it read.

More than 58,000 people had made donations for the cop by Monday afternoon. While there were several donations of €1,000, an anonymous benefactor's contribution of €3,000 was the largest.

Nahel's grandmother said she was "heartbroken" by the support shown for the policeman.

"He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone," she told the BFM channel on Sunday.

"I have confidence in the justice system. I believe in justice."

Politicians from the centrist ruling party and on the left criticised the collection by calling it ‘scandalous’ and ‘shameful’.

"Jean Messiha is playing with fire," ruling party MP Eric Bothorel wrote on Twitter, calling it "indecent and scandalous".

The head of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, addressed a message to Gofundme- the platform on which collections are being made- saying they were facilitating a "shameful" collection.

(With agency inputs)

