‘Block Everything’: Riots, unrest take over France amid pressure on Macron to resign

Riots and unrest have taken over France a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his new pick for prime minister. As pressure grows on Macron to resign from his post, mass demonstrations took over Paris as part of the “Block Everything” movement on Wednesday. Police officers in riot gear clash with demonstrators gathering during a day of protests as part of a grassroots protest movement called "Bloquons Tout" ("Let's Block Everything") calling for nationwide all-day disruption, in Paris,(REUTERS)

Following the ouster of François Bayrou, President Macron named close ally and loyalist Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister of France. The 39-year-old leader is France's fifth prime minister in less than two years as political instability continues to grapple the European nation.

As Lecornu begins his tenure as the French prime minister, protests have taken over France in what is being called the leader's "baptism by fire."

Riots, unrest spread across France

On Wednesday, the “Bloquons Tout,” or “Block Everything" movement took over the streets of Paris as protestors blocked roads and set fire to a bus.

As per the interior ministry, at least 200 people have been arrested amid the unrest, which also caused damage to a power line for the railway system.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the protests and alleged that the demonstrators were attempting to create "a climate of insurrection".

The interior minister added that around 80,000 security forces have been deployed across France, of which, 6,000 have been deployed in Paris.

Videos of the unrest have taken over social media with protestors seen setting garbage on fire, throwing dumpsters and clashing with police officials.

Pressure on Macron to resign

Since his re-election in 2022, French President Macron has faced immense pressure to resign. Wednesday's protest also echo a similar demand.

Speaking to AFP, a protestor called Macron's decision to name his ally as the PM was a "slap in the face", adding that France "needs change".

"It's the same sh**, it's the same, it's Macron who's the problem, not the ministers," a representative for the RATP public transport branch of the CGT union told Reuters amid the protests.

In the past three years, France has seen several protests which have called for the president's resignation.

In 2023, France witnessed nationwide unrest and rioting after 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was killed in an encounter with two police officers.

Additionally, anger over the unpopular pension reforms also triggered nationwide protests with participation from over one million people across France.

In 2024, French farmers went on strike and protested against low food prices, proposed reductions in state subsidies for diesel fuel, and a free trade between the EU and Mercosur, which is a South American trade bloc.

Despite the repeated unrest in France, Macron stated he will not resign. The French president also lashed out at the opposition, accusing them of being "power-hungry" and "irresponsible."