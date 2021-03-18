IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region

“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Paris
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST

France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region and in the north of the country, as the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units spikes.

“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to detail the restrictions on Thursday evening.

The virus is rapidly spreading in the Paris region, where the rate of infection has reached over 420 per 100,000 inhabitants and ICUs are closed to saturation. France’s nationwide infection rate is about 250 per 100,000.

As during previous infection peaks, health authorities have organized transfers of critically ill patients to less-affected regions to ease some of the pressure on hospitals in Paris and in northern and southern France.

People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government had hoped the measure would prevent the country of 67 million people from the economic, social and psychological impact of another lockdown.

Yet confirmed virus cases and ICU demand both have risen steadily in recent weeks. The more contagious virus variant first identified in the U.K. accounts for most cases, and around 250 people are dying each day from the virus.

“We see people dying, we see people suffering....There’s a difficult situation.. and we don’t feel an appropriate response,” Enrique Casalino, head of the emergency service at Bichat hospital à Paris, told French broadcaster LCI.

Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said Wednesday that the new measures could include lockdowns in the Paris region, which is home to 12 million people, and in Hauts-de-France, the region bordering Belgium in northern France.

“The localized strategy remains the good strategy. It enables to limit precisely and proportionally the expansion of the virus," he said.

Two other areas previously were put under targeted, tougher restrictions. In those regions, around Nice on the French Riviera, and Dunkirk on the northern coast, weekend lockdowns have been added on top of the nightly curfew.

The prime minister on Thursday also is expected to address France's decision on Monday to suspend use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which authorities hope to relaunch quickly. The European Medicines Agency is scheduled to release Thursday initial results of its investigations into whether the vaccine is connected to reports of blood clots in some recipients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus paris
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A separate EU document seen by Bloomberg suggested the backlog may be as much as 20 million shots.(Reuters Photo)
A separate EU document seen by Bloomberg suggested the backlog may be as much as 20 million shots.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Europe’s Covid vaccination drive running at half the pace of US: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The 29 countries in the bloc and wider European Economic Area took delivery of 9.9 million doses over the week through March 14 and administered 9.1 million shots over the period, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue.(AP)
Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue.(AP)
world news

'Time to bury the past and move forward', says Pak's General Bajwa

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image.(AP file photo)
Representative Image.(AP file photo)
world news

Britain warns of consequences if EU breaks law on vaccine contracts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
"There is of course a need for all countries to respect contract law... and I'm sure that the European Union will live up to the commitments and statements that it has made," Hancock told lawmakers, after the EU threatened to bloc vaccine exports to Britain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 4.1 million people are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, down 18,000 from the previous week.(AP)
A total of 4.1 million people are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, down 18,000 from the previous week.(AP)
world news

US jobless claims rise to 770,000, layoffs remain high

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo(REUTERS)
A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Shortfall in vaccine deliveries in UK will delay jabs for those below 50: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Britain’s National Health Service told public health officials Thursday that vaccine supplies available for first doses would be “significantly constrained” beginning March 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Europe's biggest countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that's creating yet another delay for the European Union's inoculation campaign. (Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Europe's biggest countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that's creating yet another delay for the European Union's inoculation campaign. (Bloomberg)
world news

Europe, with millions of doses unused, is divided on export ban

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:06 PM IST
EU members, including Italy and France, said they were open to exploring the vaccine export ban while others, such as Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, urged caution and warned about the possible negative impact on European companies, according to the note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vladimir Putin said that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow’s interests.(via REUTERS)
Vladimir Putin said that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow’s interests.(via REUTERS)
world news

'Takes one to know one': Vladimir Putin on Joe Biden's 'killer' remark

AP, Moscow
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The Russian leader pointed at America's past history of slaughtering Native Americans and slavery, arguing that the painful legacy has weighed on the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy currently plans to triple the pace of inoculation to half million people per day by mid-April, reaching an 80% coverage by end-September.(AP file photo)
Italy currently plans to triple the pace of inoculation to half million people per day by mid-April, reaching an 80% coverage by end-September.(AP file photo)
world news

Italian PM Draghi says AstraZeneca verdict won’t change country's vaccine plans

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The premier, visiting the northern region of Lombardy, the original epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, said that the decision to suspend use of the vaccine taken by several countries was “temporary and precautionary.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS)
world news

What now for North Korea and US talks?

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • US officials say they have attempted to reach out to Pyongyang through "several channels" in recent weeks, with no response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Paris
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said violence against Asians in the US was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.”(AP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said violence against Asians in the US was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.”(AP)
world news

China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In early 2020, Google said it would invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers in a range of states, including California, New York and Texas.(Reuters file photo)
In early 2020, Google said it would invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers in a range of states, including California, New York and Texas.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Google pledges $7 billion investment to create jobs in US

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The Alphabet Inc. unit is investing in offices and data centers, including more than $1 billion in its home state of California, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a statement on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Activists and UN experts say that more than 1 million Muslim Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are being held against their will in harsh camps in the remote western region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence is undergoing renovation.(Bloomberg)
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence is undergoing renovation.(Bloomberg)
world news

Heavily armed Texas man arrested outside Kamala Harris' official residence

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The arrest comes as the district is in a state of heightened security following the January 6 insurrection attempt at the US Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student at Wall High School flips through his 2017 school yearbook which includes a photo of him wearing a digitally altered T-shirt.(AP)
A student at Wall High School flips through his 2017 school yearbook which includes a photo of him wearing a digitally altered T-shirt.(AP)
world news

New Jersey district pays $325,000 in Donald Trump yearbook censorship

AP, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • A former New Jersey teacher had claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP