France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region
France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region and in the north of the country, as the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units spikes.
“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”
Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to detail the restrictions on Thursday evening.
The virus is rapidly spreading in the Paris region, where the rate of infection has reached over 420 per 100,000 inhabitants and ICUs are closed to saturation. France’s nationwide infection rate is about 250 per 100,000.
As during previous infection peaks, health authorities have organized transfers of critically ill patients to less-affected regions to ease some of the pressure on hospitals in Paris and in northern and southern France.
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s government had hoped the measure would prevent the country of 67 million people from the economic, social and psychological impact of another lockdown.
Yet confirmed virus cases and ICU demand both have risen steadily in recent weeks. The more contagious virus variant first identified in the U.K. accounts for most cases, and around 250 people are dying each day from the virus.
“We see people dying, we see people suffering....There’s a difficult situation.. and we don’t feel an appropriate response,” Enrique Casalino, head of the emergency service at Bichat hospital à Paris, told French broadcaster LCI.
Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said Wednesday that the new measures could include lockdowns in the Paris region, which is home to 12 million people, and in Hauts-de-France, the region bordering Belgium in northern France.
“The localized strategy remains the good strategy. It enables to limit precisely and proportionally the expansion of the virus," he said.
Two other areas previously were put under targeted, tougher restrictions. In those regions, around Nice on the French Riviera, and Dunkirk on the northern coast, weekend lockdowns have been added on top of the nightly curfew.
The prime minister on Thursday also is expected to address France's decision on Monday to suspend use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which authorities hope to relaunch quickly. The European Medicines Agency is scheduled to release Thursday initial results of its investigations into whether the vaccine is connected to reports of blood clots in some recipients.
Europe’s Covid vaccination drive running at half the pace of US: Report
'Time to bury the past and move forward', says Pak's General Bajwa
Britain warns of consequences if EU breaks law on vaccine contracts
US jobless claims rise to 770,000, layoffs remain high
Shortfall in vaccine deliveries in UK will delay jabs for those below 50: Report
Europe, with millions of doses unused, is divided on export ban
'Takes one to know one': Vladimir Putin on Joe Biden's 'killer' remark
Italian PM Draghi says AstraZeneca verdict won’t change country's vaccine plans
What now for North Korea and US talks?
- US officials say they have attempted to reach out to Pyongyang through "several channels" in recent weeks, with no response.
France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region
China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US
- China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America.
Google pledges $7 billion investment to create jobs in US
Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps
Heavily armed Texas man arrested outside Kamala Harris' official residence
New Jersey district pays $325,000 in Donald Trump yearbook censorship
- A former New Jersey teacher had claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.