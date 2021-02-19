France to donate 5% of its vaccine doses to poorer countries
France is committing to donate 5% of its secured Covid-19 vaccine supplies to poorer countries through the World Health Organization-backed Covax program.
A multilateral approach via Covax -- a global alliance many developing nations are relying on for inoculations -- is the most efficient way to show solidarity, a French official who asked not to be named in line with protocol, said Thursday.
France hopes the U.S. will make financial commitments regarding vaccines during a Group of Seven summit on Friday, the official added.
President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US and Europe to back his proposal to share 4% to 5% of their coronavirus vaccine supplies. In an interview with the Financial Times, Macron said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel supports the idea. He also said that sharing doses with African countries won’t delay domestic vaccination campaigns by “a single day.”
Earlier on Thursday, Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO director-general, said that Macron’s efforts were encouraging, as previous offers to donate doses haven’t materialized yet.
“There have been many challenges,” Aylward said at a press briefing, citing interruption in vaccine deliveries to countries interested in giving to Covax, which is led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the WHO.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he spoke to Macron last week about vaccines, including about the barriers to boosting production. In the FT interview, Macron described cheaper inoculations provided by Russia and China as contributing to a strategy by these countries to gain influence abroad.
The French pledge comes as Macron’s government is being criticized by opponents at home for the slow start to its vaccine campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada vows to be next country to go after Facebook to pay for news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to hold talks with Facebook’s Zuckerberg after block
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mr. Kitty' goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions if free Robinhood trades are really free
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google revamps AI teams in wake of researcher’s departure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Biden to pledge $4 billion to vaccine program for poorer nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venezuela begins coronavirus vaccination for health professionals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to donate 5% of its vaccine doses to poorer countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers; promotes Covid-19 relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Almost a quarter of all freshwater fish species are in peril, thanks to humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA confirms Perseverance spacecraft entered Mars atmosphere
- NASA scientists will follow the progress of Perseverance's descent by listening for simple tones from the craft, and from data it relays to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global uproar as Facebook blocks news in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox