France to move proposal at UN to put JeM chief Masood Azhar on global terrorist list: Report

In a significant development, France will be moving a proposal at the UN in a “couple of days” to ban Masood Azhar, chief of the UN-proscribed JeM which has claimed responsibility of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, French sources said on Tuesday.

This will be the second time France will be party to such a proposal at the UN. In 2017, the US, supported by the UK and France, had moved a proposal at the UN’s Sanctions Committee 1267 to ban the chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

However, the proposal was blocked by China.

“At the UN, France will lead a proposal to put Masood Azhar on the terrorist list... It will happen in a couple of days,” a senior French source told PTI.

The French decision was discussed between Philippe Etienne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Tuesday morning, French sources told PTI.

While expressing his sincere condolences, the French leader, who called Doval, also emphasised that the two countries should coordinate their diplomatic efforts.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 19:52 IST