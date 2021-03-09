IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Freed academic describes 'psychological torture' in Iran
Moore-Gilbert said in a television interview broadcast that she endured psychological torture during more than two years in Iran prisons. (Sky News Australia via AP)
Moore-Gilbert said in a television interview broadcast that she endured psychological torture during more than two years in Iran prisons. (Sky News Australia via AP)
world news

Freed academic describes 'psychological torture' in Iran

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, returned to Australia in November after serving 804 days of a 10-year sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:23 PM IST

A British-Australian academic imprisoned by Iran on a spying conviction said in a television interview broadcast Tuesday that she endured “psychological torture” during her more than two years behind bars.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, returned to Australia in November after serving 804 days of a 10-year sentence. She was freed in exchange for the release of three Iranians who were held in Thailand.

“It’s extreme solitary confinement room designed to break you. Its’ psychological torture. You go completely insane. It is so damaging. I would say I felt physical pain from the psychological trauma I had in that room. It’s 2-meter by 2-meter box,” Moore-Gilbert told Sky News.

“There were a few times in that early period that I felt broken. I felt if I had to endure another day of this, you know, if I could I’d just kill myself. But of course, I never tried and I never took that step,” she added.

Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018. She was sent to Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, convicted of spying and sentenced to 10 years. She vehemently denied the charges and maintained her innocence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
Close
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Buzzfeed announced that it has laid off 45 reporters, editors and producers from the newly acquired HuffPost. The dismissals come three weeks after Buzzfeed acquired HuffPost from Verizon Media. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Buzzfeed announced that it has laid off 45 reporters, editors and producers from the newly acquired HuffPost. The dismissals come three weeks after Buzzfeed acquired HuffPost from Verizon Media. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)
world news

New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Many of the laid off employees were lamenting losing their jobs on social media after stints of many years, and objected to the way they were told, saying the password for entering the remote meeting was a variation of “spring is here,” making them blindsided by what would come later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wearing colored vests, volunteer workers sit socially distanced as they take part in a training session before a shift working at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University. (AP Photo )
Wearing colored vests, volunteer workers sit socially distanced as they take part in a training session before a shift working at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University. (AP Photo )
world news

Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

AP, Seattle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
During their shifts, volunteers are handed colored vests matched to their skill level and experience. The majority wear orange for general tasks, which includes sanitizing clipboards, asking people to fill out forms, taking temperatures and monitoring the newly vaccinated to ensure no dangerous side effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeff Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
Jeff Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Jeff Bezos, who announced plans to step down as Amazon’s CEO last month to focus on philanthropic and science interests, cited Steer’s decades of experience in environmental and climate science.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder. (AP File Photo )
Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder. (AP File Photo )
world news

Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report

AP, Dallas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Bryan Riser was charged last week with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoppers walk past the Tesla Inc. showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Shoppers walk past the Tesla Inc. showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:50 AM IST
A video shot inside a Tesla warehouse in Shanghai, shows workers on an assembly line. The hackers said they obtained access to 222 cameras in Tesla factories and warehouses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS(Harpo Productions via Reuters)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS(Harpo Productions via Reuters)
world news

World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Winfrey's talk with Megan Markle and Prince Harry was the rare interview to exceed the hype. CBS had originally set aside 90 minutes for the broadcast but, after the interview actually took place, bumped it up to two hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed a high ability to neutralise coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK and South Africa, according to a new study.(REUTERS)
The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed a high ability to neutralise coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK and South Africa, according to a new study.(REUTERS)
world news

China launches Covid travel pass

Agencies, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:42 AM IST
As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries including Bahrain have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the EU agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.(AP file photo)
An official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.(AP file photo)
world news

10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:57 AM IST
An onslaught of waves sparked by the 9.0-magnitude quake crashed into the northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant. More than 160,000 residents fled as radiation spewed into the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 27.5m people, including frontline workers and senior citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan(AP)
A total of 27.5m people, including frontline workers and senior citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan(AP)
world news

Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The doses will be received under an agreement with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the report said, adding that additional 16 million doses will be received by June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(A file photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (AFP)
(A file photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (AFP)
world news

China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Admiral Philip S. Davidson, who commands the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command, told lawmakers at a congressional hearing that America had helped India over its border conflict by providing information, cold-weather clothing and other equipment
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday pledged to bolster cooperation with Australia and the US to tackle common challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.(Agencies)
PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday pledged to bolster cooperation with Australia and the US to tackle common challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.(Agencies)
world news

First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:36 PM IST
It will be held over a year after the Quad was upgraded to the level of foreign ministers in September 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unilever in a bid to shed stereotypes dropped the word "normal" from its beauty products. In this file picture from 2018, Unilever headquarters in seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (REUTERS)
Unilever in a bid to shed stereotypes dropped the word "normal" from its beauty products. In this file picture from 2018, Unilever headquarters in seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (REUTERS)
world news

Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Queen Elizabeth(Reuters file)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth(Reuters file)
world news

Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP, London
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the Queen said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramedics transport a patient with COVID-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland. (AP)
Paramedics transport a patient with COVID-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland. (AP)
world news

Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases

AP, Prague
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:12 PM IST
  • Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A photo of Maju Varghese. (Twitter)
A photo of Maju Varghese. (Twitter)
world news

White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Varghese had earlier served as executive director of US President Joe Biden’s inauguration committee and chief operating officer of the campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP