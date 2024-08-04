Freelance journalist or Vladimir Putin's spy? The double life of Spanish citizen Pablo González

Spanish freelance journalist Pablo González, who was based in Poland and covered the refugee crisis at the Polish-Ukrainian border during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been released in a major prisoner swap with Russia. Pablo González, originally born Pavel Rubtsov in Moscow, moved to Spain at age 9, where he became a Spanish citizen(X/FreePabloGonzález)

González was arrested by Polish security agents less than a week after the invasion, accused of being a Russian GRU military intelligence agent involved in espionage activities against Poland.

Held without trial for over two years, González's detention sparked protests for the lack of detailed accusations and the handling of his case by Polish authorities.

However, his recent inclusion in a major prisoner swap has heightened speculation about his true identity and role. He was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in what is considered the largest prisoner exchange since the Soviet era.

From freelance journalist to Putin's guest: Life of Pablo González

• González, originally born Pavel Rubtsov in Moscow, moved to Spain at age 9, where he became a Spanish citizen and pursued a career in journalism.

• He worked as a freelance journalist, which provided a cover for his activities and allowed him to travel freely.

• González travelled to various countries, including Ukraine and Georgia, using his journalistic work as a cover.

• González showcased a lavish lifestyle on social media, which seemed inconsistent with typical freelance journalism. He had expensive and up-to-date equipment, such as a 14-inch MacBook Pro, which seemed unusual for a freelance journalist.

• He gained access to sensitive locations, like filming Auschwitz-Birkenau, under the guise of journalistic work.

González got support from journalistic fraternity

Supporters organised rallies in Spain and managed social media accounts like @FreePabloGonzález, which announced his release and thanked supporters. Reporters Without Borders and other advocacy groups criticised his detention and called for action, while journalists and press freedom advocates voiced their support.

González, who still holds Spanish citizenship, has the right to return to the European Union. Those who have followed the case are now awaiting González's next moves.

